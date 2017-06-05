Alabama lawmaker wants special session on lottery
"We've been told that we will be called into a special session for the prison bond issue, and I want the governor to include the lottery," said Ford. The prison population is currently 8,915 inmates over the prison system's designed capacity of 13,318, according to an Alabama Department of Corrections report for April.
