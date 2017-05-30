Alabama again honors Jefferson Davis' birth with Monday holiday
Planning to renew your driver's license or pick up a marriage license for that June wedding? You'll have to wait until after Monday. Alabama state offices and Calhoun County offices will be closed in observance of the birthday of Jefferson Davis, the first and only president of the Confederate States of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May '17
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC