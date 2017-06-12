12th and Noble demolition to begin soon
An excavator sat idle Friday behind a downtown Anniston building, but next week the machinery will begin to make way for the city's newest hotel. Kent Davis, city manager, said the workers will begin tearing down the building next week, but that it will take some time to complete.
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
