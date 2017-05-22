Tiny works, big talent on display at JSU art competition
At the current art exhibit at Jacksonville State University's Hammond Hall Gallery, you're likely to look so closely at the framed artworks that your nose touches the glass. Here, at the 38th annual Mini-Works exhibit, "5x5x5," tiny details are elements not seen that often.
