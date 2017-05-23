Saudi arms deal could mean work for A...

Saudi arms deal could mean work for Anniston depot

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A recent $110 billion U.S. arms deal with Saudi Arabia, which news accounts say includes Abrams tanks for the Middle Eastern kingdom, could bring work to the Anniston Army Depot and associated contractors. Michael Burke, Anniston Army Depot's deputy to the commander, said in a statement the depot's staff "don't know the details and can't comment on the work that may come."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Censored 9 hr sheriff 1
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
alfa office in weaver (Nov '10) Apr '17 PAPASMURF 5
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC