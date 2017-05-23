Saudi arms deal could mean work for Anniston depot

A recent $110 billion U.S. arms deal with Saudi Arabia, which news accounts say includes Abrams tanks for the Middle Eastern kingdom, could bring work to the Anniston Army Depot and associated contractors. Michael Burke, Anniston Army Depot's deputy to the commander, said in a statement the depot's staff "don't know the details and can't comment on the work that may come."

