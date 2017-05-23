Saudi arms deal could mean work for Anniston depot
A recent $110 billion U.S. arms deal with Saudi Arabia, which news accounts say includes Abrams tanks for the Middle Eastern kingdom, could bring work to the Anniston Army Depot and associated contractors. Michael Burke, Anniston Army Depot's deputy to the commander, said in a statement the depot's staff "don't know the details and can't comment on the work that may come."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Censored
|9 hr
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr '17
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC