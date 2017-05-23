RMC board re-elects officers to maintain continuity after Stringfellow deal
The Regional Medical Center board agreed Monday to keep its leaders for another year in the face of changes underway after recently taking operational control of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. The Anniston hospital's board of directors unanimously re-elected chairman Billy Grizzard, vice chairman Jim Roberts and secretary Jimmie Thompson during its regular meeting.
