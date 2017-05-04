Recent clear cutting at McClellan part of 2003 plan, official says
We've heard from folks upset about all the trees being cut down in McClellan. There are lots of patches around McClellan where one can see freshly cut trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|Tue
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr '17
|Traitors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC