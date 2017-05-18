Police: Man shot two others, then himself; woman and shooter dead, third injured
An Ohatchee man shot and killed an Anniston woman, shot another man, then shot and killed himself in Blue Mountain on Thursday night, according to police. Jay Bowden, assistant Calhoun County coroner, said Justin Copeland, 23, of Ohatchee was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. in a house at the 3500 block of Truman Avenue with a single gunshot wound to the head.
