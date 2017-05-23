Nuisance' vehicle consensus favors Councilman Little
Anniston City Councilman Ben Little on Monday, for the second time this month, successfully fought off having his vehicle and two owned by his church declared as nuisances. During a City Council work session Little asked "Who is bringing it back up?" - the topic was listed on the meeting's agenda - before arguing that his car and two vans owned by the church should never have been placed on the list of 12 vehicles to be declared nuisances.
