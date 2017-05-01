New Alabama House district maps could lead to slowdown
A committee in the Alabama House of Representatives gave its approval Tuesday to a new legislative district map that would place more white voters into state House District 32, which covers most of Anniston. Democrats said the new map would likely land the state back in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|16 hr
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|Mon
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC