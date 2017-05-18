Look Back ... to Shorty's Southern Yard, 1992

May 18, 1942, in The Star: The paving of 11.3 miles of Quintard Avenue from Fort McClellan southward through Anniston has been authorized, but money for the project has not yet been made available, according to the Alabama Highway Department. Also this date: Finishing touches were being placed on the campaigns of E. C. Lloyd and S. F. Street today for the nomination as the third member of the Anniston City Commission in the primary runoff election taking place tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.