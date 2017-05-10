Look Back ... to plans for Cooper Homes, 1942

May 12, 1942, in The Star: Bids for the construction of Cooper Homes, a low-rent housing project for black residents of Anniston, will be opened May 26 at the office of the Anniston Housing Authority. The project is to include 15 buildings, one of which will be an administration building, while the other 14 will contain 92 apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.