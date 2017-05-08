Look Back ... to an early link with H...

Look Back ... to an early link with Habitat for Humanity, 1992

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

May 8, 1942, in The Star: On account of the tire and gasoline shortage and people being so busy in defense work, the Carnegie Library in Anniston has adopted the practice of renewing books on the telephone or by mail. Reserving books by telephone has been a popular thing for some time but heretofore renewals have been made only on presentation of the borrower's card or of the book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr 15 Turner 2
alfa office in weaver (Nov '10) Apr 13 PAPASMURF 5
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr '17 Traitors 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC