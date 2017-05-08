Look Back ... to an early link with Habitat for Humanity, 1992

May 8, 1942, in The Star: On account of the tire and gasoline shortage and people being so busy in defense work, the Carnegie Library in Anniston has adopted the practice of renewing books on the telephone or by mail. Reserving books by telephone has been a popular thing for some time but heretofore renewals have been made only on presentation of the borrower's card or of the book.

