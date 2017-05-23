Judge declines to reduce $250K cash bond for Anniston man charged with murder
Jerald Bailey sits next to his retained attorney, Doug Ghee, during a bond reduction hearing. A Calhoun County Judge on Tuesday denied an Anniston man charged with murder a reduced bond despite pleas from two attorneys that the bond is unreasonable.
