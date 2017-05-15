Jody Wood brings a punk-country sensibility to his own band and the Rattlesnake Rattlers
If you're a frequent follower of the Anniston music scene, then there's a strong chance you've seen musician Jody Wood playing around town. The guitarist does double duty as a member of the blues string band the Rattlesnake Rattlers as well as the frontman for his own four-piece Jody Wood Band.
