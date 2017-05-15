Jacksonville artist paints scenes of summer
Summer will soon emerge with its familiar hydrangeas, lilies and roses and the fun of play and vacations. But summer has already come to Nunnally's Framing and Art Gallery, at 1014 Noble St. in downtown Anniston, as viewers will see as they look at paintings by Jacksonville artist Marsha Nelson.
