Deputies make robbery, rape arrests
Calhoun County sheriff's deputies arrested four people on felony charges in unrelated incidents earlier this month, according to reports released Wednesday. A 64-year-old Anniston man was charged May 1 with first-degree rape in two different cases, according to sheriff's reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr '17
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr '17
|Traitors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC