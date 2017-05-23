Deputies arrest Anniston man after hi...

Deputies arrest Anniston man after high-speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

An Anniston man led police on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning on Alabama 21, ending with his car in a ditch, according to Calhoun County's sheriff. The chase began about 9:30 a.m. on Alabama 21 near Anniston's northern city limits after a Calhoun County deputy tried to pull Jerry Betz, 46, over for a traffic stop, Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Censored 14 hr sheriff 1
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
alfa office in weaver (Nov '10) Apr '17 PAPASMURF 5
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC