Deputies arrest Anniston man after high-speed chase

An Anniston man led police on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning on Alabama 21, ending with his car in a ditch, according to Calhoun County's sheriff. The chase began about 9:30 a.m. on Alabama 21 near Anniston's northern city limits after a Calhoun County deputy tried to pull Jerry Betz, 46, over for a traffic stop, Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

