Demolition of Lenlock Shopping Center...

Demolition of Lenlock Shopping Center begins

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Kent Davis, Anniston's city manager, said that after failing to reach a compromise with Larry Cruz, the owner of the shopping center, the city is taking action. In its prime, the shopping center, opened in 1960, sat within walking distance of Fort McClellan and was home to businesses like Family Fun Time, Acapulco Mexican Restaurant and Andy's Store for Men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
alfa office in weaver (Nov '10) Apr '17 PAPASMURF 5
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr '17 Traitors 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC