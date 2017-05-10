Date set for former Anniston councilm...

Date set for former Anniston councilman's challenge to Little election

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Anniston Star

John Rochester, a retired Clay County circuit judge, on Thursday ruled that the trial is to take place June 20. meet to discuss the case before more depositions are taken. In his court filing, Stewart wrote that he also plans to ask the court to dismiss the suit, stating that "there exists no genuine issue of material fact."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr 15 Turner 2
alfa office in weaver (Nov '10) Apr 13 PAPASMURF 5
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr '17 Traitors 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC