Date set for former Anniston councilman's challenge to Little election
John Rochester, a retired Clay County circuit judge, on Thursday ruled that the trial is to take place June 20. meet to discuss the case before more depositions are taken. In his court filing, Stewart wrote that he also plans to ask the court to dismiss the suit, stating that "there exists no genuine issue of material fact."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr '17
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr '17
|Traitors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC