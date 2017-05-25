Commissioners hear of rising jail medical costs
The cost to provide medical care for Calhoun County Jail inmates continues to rise, and county commissioners may soon ask for help, they said Thursday. Commissioners at a Thursday meeting discussed asking local municipalities that house inmates in the county jail to help with what they described as a growing problem.
