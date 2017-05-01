City Council discusses changes to alcohol ordinance
The City Council on Monday discussed changes to the current alcohol ordinance to better align with nearby cities and to include Sunday sales. During the called work session, the council parsed through the pages-long code and discussed changes they hope to include.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|2 hr
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|Mon
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC