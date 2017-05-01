Calhoun County deputies arrest two, search for third burglary suspect
Calhoun County deputies on Tuesday were seeking a burglary suspect who allegedly attempted to break into an Anniston home on Sunday, officials said. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade asked for the public's help in locating Johnnie Andrew Johnson in connection with the attempted break-in.
