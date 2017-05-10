Bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales in...

Bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales in Lincoln awaits Ivey's signature

Race fans in the pit of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Chevrolet before the GEICO 500. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star Talladega race fans, and anyone else who needs a drink, may be able to buy alcohol on Sundays next year in Lincoln.

