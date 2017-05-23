Anniston's Wikle Drugstore building undergoing remodeling project
Owners of the old Wikles Drug building on Noble Street are currently restoring the old building and plan to put a restaurant on the lower floor and apartments on the upper floors. Owners of the old Wikles Drug building on Noble Street are currently restoring the old building and plan to put a restaurant on the lower floor and apartments on the upper floors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr '17
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr '17
|Traitors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC