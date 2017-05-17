Anniston school board rejects plan to lay off 76 employees
Anniston's five school board members on Tuesday rejected 3-2 the superintendent's personnel recommendations that could have cut about 76 non-tenured employees. Board president Robert Houston at Tuesday's meeting voted against Superintendent Darren Douthitt's proposed cuts, which he said centered largely on teachers and teaching aids, and didn't include central office staff.
