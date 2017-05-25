Anniston, Piedmont holding Memorial Day services
The cities of Anniston and Piedmont will each offer opportunities to honor fallen servicemen and servicewomen this Memorial Day weekend. The park contains a monument listing the names of every Alabamian killed in both World Wars, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, and the Persian Gulf War.
