Anniston leaders considering occupational tax
In the coming weeks Anniston City Council members plan to meet with local business leaders and residents to hear their thoughts on the establishment of an occupation tax. Such a tax could generate millions each year for Anniston, a city struggling under the burden of a shrinking population and aging infrastructure, city leaders have said.
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Censored
|Wed
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr '17
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
