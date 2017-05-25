Anniston leaders considering occupati...

Anniston leaders considering occupational tax

Read more: Anniston Star

In the coming weeks Anniston City Council members plan to meet with local business leaders and residents to hear their thoughts on the establishment of an occupation tax. Such a tax could generate millions each year for Anniston, a city struggling under the burden of a shrinking population and aging infrastructure, city leaders have said.

