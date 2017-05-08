Anniston council to seek more data on occupational tax
Anniston City Council members on Monday agreed that more information is needed about creating an occupational tax before putting the matter to the public in a hearing. Councilman David Reddick in Monday's work session asked that the city hold a public hearing to get feedback from residents about his proposal to create the occupational tax, which would be levied on those who work in the city.
