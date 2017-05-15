$5,000 reward offered for information on stolen guns

Someone took three weapons - including a fully automatic rifle - from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hotel Finial between 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on May 8, according to Anniston police reports. The stolen guns include a Taurus Judge pistol, a semi-automatic .223 caliber Steyr AUG A3 M1 rifle and a fully automatic .223 caliber Steyr AUG A3 M1, according to police reports.

