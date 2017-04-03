Watch Sunny King Criterium live on Cyclingnews
USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour calendar continues with this weekend's Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama. The race is one of the pioneers of live streaming video coverage in domestic racing, and will return with a full complement of camera angles and commentary you can view live on Cyclingnews on Saturday, April 8. Pro women start at 6:20PM CET and the men at 7:30PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Apr 1
|Guest
|9
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|Marlon
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC