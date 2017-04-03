VIDEO: The Bells of St. Michael's

VIDEO: The Bells of St. Michael's

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Anniston Star

Rising above the historic Church of St. Michael and All Angels in Anniston, Alabama, is a 95-foot bell tower, home to 12 famous bells, each carrying a Noble family member's name and their favorite Bible passage. Opening the hatch to the roof of the bell tower doesn't reveal an elusive pathway to heaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traitors Inside The Government 3 hr Traitors 1
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
How Google Tracks You Apr 1 Google Tracks you 1
Boogers burn down bridge Apr 1 Too Many Boogers 1
Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09) Mar 31 Marlon 8
Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F... Mar 31 Infowarrior 1
Police Defend Mass Rape Of Young Children Mar 31 Infowarrior 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC