U.S. Southeast, Midwest face threat o...

U.S. Southeast, Midwest face threat of severe storms, potential tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A dangerous weather system packing severe thunderstorms was expected to roll through the U.S. Southeast and parts of the Midwest on Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of tornadoes, forecasters said. The region faced the threat of supercells developing throughout the day as very large hail and damaging straight-line wind appear to be likely, the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traitors Inside The Government Apr 3 Traitors 1
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Apr 1 Guest 9
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
How Google Tracks You Apr 1 Google Tracks you 1
Boogers burn down bridge Apr 1 Too Many Boogers 1
Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09) Mar 31 Marlon 8
Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F... Mar 31 Infowarrior 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC