U.S. Southeast, Midwest face threat of severe storms, potential tornadoes
A dangerous weather system packing severe thunderstorms was expected to roll through the U.S. Southeast and parts of the Midwest on Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of tornadoes, forecasters said. The region faced the threat of supercells developing throughout the day as very large hail and damaging straight-line wind appear to be likely, the National Weather Service said in an advisory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Apr 1
|Guest
|9
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|Marlon
|8
|Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F...
|Mar 31
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC