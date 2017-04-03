The Latest: Tennis ball-sized hail pe...

The Latest: Tennis ball-sized hail pelting parts of Alabama

Hail the size of tennis balls is pelting parts of Alabama ahead of what forecasters say will be waves of severe weather across the Deep South. Forecasters say some of the largest hail hit early Wednesday in the east Alabama city of Oxford, where convenience store manager Don Copeland says ice was so thick on the ground it looked like it had snowed.

