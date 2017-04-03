Storms arrive before dawn with hail, ...

Storms arrive before dawn with hail, heavy rain

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

By 5:30 a.m., a storm moving northeast through Calhoun County had dumped hail on the two cities, some stones as large as golf balls, and heavy rain elsewhere. The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reported a tree had been downed in White Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traitors Inside The Government Apr 3 Traitors 1
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Apr 1 Guest 9
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
How Google Tracks You Apr 1 Google Tracks you 1
Boogers burn down bridge Apr 1 Too Many Boogers 1
Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09) Mar 31 Marlon 8
Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F... Mar 31 Infowarrior 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC