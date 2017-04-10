Sheriff: Woman charged with public intoxication after passing out in Sheriff's Office restroom
An Anniston woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication after she passed out in a bathroom at the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, officials said. Teresa Smith Wilson, 54, was let into the lobby on the jail side of the Sheriff's Office before dispatchers changed shifts around 10 p.m., Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said by phone on Tuesday.
