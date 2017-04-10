Protesters in Anniston say they want ...

Protesters in Anniston say they want town hall with Mike Rogers

Dalton Goode stood alongside 20 or so other protesters outside of U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers' office at the federal courthouse in Anniston on Tuesday and said the lawmaker ought to meet with constituents face-to-face. Goode, a 23-year-old student at Jacksonville State University, and the others standing along Noble Street on Tuesday said Rogers hasn't agreed to hold a town hall meeting, and his staff hasn't told them whether Rogers will.

