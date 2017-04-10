Pollen to remain a problem for about another month, experts say
Catkins on an oak tree. It's that pollen time of year again when the pesky yellow powder sticks to everything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC