Officials identify woman killed in Anniston wreck Friday

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown pronounced Slone, 56, dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Henry Road and Hillyer High Road Friday. Reports state that Slone was driving a Nissan Altima when it collided head-on with an Infiniti QX56 traveling east on Henry Road, driven by a 46-year-old man.

