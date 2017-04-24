MDA rejects proposal to dissolve; chairman still wants to talk about it
Phil Webb, MDA board chairman, left the door open to more discussions of doing just that, however, and formed a committee to continue talks with local leaders about McClellan's future. Wednesday's vote came after weeks of talks about the possibility of dissolving the MDA within a committee of five of the MDA's 11 board members, plus Anniston city officials and executives with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC