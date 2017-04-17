Man steals Anniston police car, arrested in Pell City
The Anniston Star is reporting Jeremiah Groshong was arrested after the chase ended at exit 156 on Interstate 20 near Pell City. Police said they arrested Groshong in the 3000 block of Eulaton Road in connection with a domestic violence call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC