Look Back ... to plans for a new Winn-Dixie, 1992
Known mainly as a Cullman insurance man, "Big Jim" Folsom was politically ambitious enough in 1942 to hold a gubernatorial campaign rally scheduled for tonight at the courthouse, complete with WHMA radio airtime. His only political experience: as a losing challenger a few years ago against a south Alabama congressman.
