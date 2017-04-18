Look Back ... to J. F. King as primary winner for Anniston commission chair
April 22, 1942, in The Star: Nominated for spots on the three-man Anniston City Commission are J. F. King, as chairman, and T. Flint Gray, as an associate commissioner, according to the outcome of an extremely light turnout in yesterday's city primary. Approximately 2,500 voters of 4,700 who are eligible turned out.
