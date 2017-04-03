Look Back ... to "Army Day" on WWI anniversary, 1942

April 6, 1942, in The Star: Anniston paused around mid-morning for a celebration of "Army Day" on this 25th anniversary of the entrance of the U.S. into World War I. Thousands of residents, including children who were temporarily let out of local schools , lined Noble Street for a 20-minute parade of military units from Fort McClellan. The parade included both white and black troops and all were enthusiastically applauded by the crowd.

