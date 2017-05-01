Look Back ... to a thwarted escape at county jail, 1942
May 1, 1942, in The Star: An attempt to escape from the new Calhoun County jail was thwarted last night because Mrs. W. L. Borders, wife of the sheriff, heard the noise. The sheriff discovered where the cell door had been pried open with a piece of metal torn from the jail bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navy Seal a Hero
|Mon
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr '17
|Russia is strong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC