Look Back ... to a plan for Marines at the fort, 1992

April 3, 1942, in The Star: Easter Sunday is in two days and the local Salvation Army unit is issuing a plea to all Annistonians who might have spare space in their homes to consider allowing it to be used by visiting relatives of Fort McClellan soldiers. April 3, 1992, in The Star: A plan to consolidate Marine military police training at Fort McClellan could bring another 600 students to the base beginning this fall, several Alabama legislators said yesterday.

