Look Back ... to a new jail in Jacksonville, 1992

April 26, 1942, in The Star: This week will be observed in Anniston as "clean-up, paint-up, fix-up week" as sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Residents are also urged to salvage scrap metal, rags and rubber for the war effort.
