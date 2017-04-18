Look Back ... to a draft call for old...

Look Back ... to a draft call for older men, 1942

April 24, 1942, in The Star: If you're a man born in the 19th century, chances are Uncle Sam wants to know where you are. The fourth registration for the draft, which takes place in the next few days, is for men born after April 28, 1877, and on or before February 16, 1897.

