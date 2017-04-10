Judge to hear witness testimony in Anniston double homicide case
Larry Demond Woolf, charged with capital murder, had a court appearance Thursday at the Calhoun County Courthouse. A Calhoun County judge on Thursday rescheduled a hearing for an Anniston man charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two other men last month.
