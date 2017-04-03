Judge orders prosecutors to make death penalty decision by June
Brandon Lawrence Gipson looks out the door of a courtroom during a hearing on Monday. A Calhoun County judge on Monday ordered prosecutors to determine by June whether an Anniston man charged with capital murder will face the death penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Mon
|Traitors
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Apr 1
|Guest
|9
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|Marlon
|8
|Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F...
|Mar 31
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC